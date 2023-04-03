A 56 year old man arrested in the Ballyarnett area of Londonderry on Monday by detectives from the PSNI’s Terrorism Investigation Unit has been released.

The arrest was part of an ongoing investigation into New IRA activity.

The man had been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning and a number of items were seized.The investigation remains ongoing.

