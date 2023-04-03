The rising cost of living is further squeezing household budgets across Northern Ireland.

From keeping homes warm and putting food on the table, many people here are experiencing financial struggles.

A number of price changes came into effect on April 1, that will have an impact on people's pockets.

Here UTV News looks at some of the price rises:

ENERGY COSTS

Peter McClenaghan, Director of Infrastructure and Sustainability, at The Consumer Council explained last week how wholesale energy prices were coming down.

However with the government withdrawing its Energy Price Guarantee some will not see their bill reduced by much - if at all.

Electric Ireland

Electric Ireland will decrease its electricity tariff by 9.2% from 1 April 2023. This follows a 23.9% tariff increase on 1 January 2023.

Consumers’ bills will increase by around 18%. As a result, the typical Electric Ireland customer will see their bills increase by around £191.

Power NI

Power NI is set to decrease its tariff by 16.2% effective 1 April 2023 for over 474,000 households. Consumer’s bills will increase despite the price reduction announced by Power NI.

As a result, the typical standard Power NI credit bill will increase by around £119 and Power NI customers with a prepayment meter will also see their costs increase by £116 a year.

Click Energy

No tariff change but a 41% increase in price.

Budget Energy

No change in energy bill for Budget Energy customers.

Firmus Energy

A tariff reduction of 18.84% in the Ten Towns Network area and a reduction of 22.43% in the Greater Belfast Network area.

Despite the UK Governments decision to reduce support for energy bills from 1 April, domestic customers with Firmus Energy will still benefit from a reduction in their tariffs.

SSE Airtricity - Electricity

No tariff change but 37% increase in price.

SSE Airtricity - Gas

No tariff change but 15% increase in price.

BROADBAND AND HOME PHONE PACKAGES

BT

Price increase of 14.4% . Largest mid-contract price rise the UK has ever seen for broadband. Could see annual extra cost of £129.60

EE

Prices to rise by 14.4%

Virgin Media

A 13.8% increase. This is a record-breaking increase for the provider. Annual extra cost of up to £124.20

O2

A 17.3% increase . If you pay £25 a month, this will increase to £29.32.

Vodafone

A 13.8% rise in line with RPI.

RATES

All 11 of Northern Ireland's local authorities announced an increase in rates for 2023-2024.

The new rates will take effect from 1 April 2023.

Rates are made up of two parts - the district rate and the regional rate.

Belfast introduced the highest rate, meaning an increase on average of £32 a year. Mid and East Antrim Borough Council introduced the lowest increase meaning an average of £27 rise for those living in the area.

A full breakdown can be found here.

On top of the district rate, the regional rate was also increased by 6%.

WATERAlong with changes for households there is also a change for businesses.

NI Water has announced that from 1 April 2023, non-domestic water and sewerage charges will rise by 13.4% on average.

These could lead to price hikes being passed on to customers.

