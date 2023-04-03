Play Brightcove video

NEWTOWNARDS

Four men are due to appear in court later today following an assault on a man at a shopping centre in Newtownards. It happened in the town on Friday.

The men, aged 24, 29, 36 and 38, were charged with affray and disorderly behaviour.

Three of them were also charged with common assault.

COLUMBA McVEIGH

A search to find the remains of one of the Disappeared is set to restart today in Co Monaghan.

Columba McVeigh was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975.

The search in Bragan Bog had started in October last year but was called off within a month when ground conditions became too dangerous for it to continue.

PASSPORTS

Passport office workers have started five weeks of industrial action in a dispute over pay, pensions and conditions.

Picket lines will be mounted at offices across the UK, including Belfast.

RATES

Rate bills will arrive through letter boxes across the country from today.

Bills are set to rise as a result of increases in both the district rate, which is set by councils, and the regional rate.

EXHIBITION

An exhibition featuring paintings of 18 people who are connected by their individual experiences of loss during the Troubles will open to the public at Stormont today.

Assembly speaker Alex Maskey launched the exhibition which is part of a programme to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

