Belfast optometrist ready to take on the world's best golfers at the Masters

Belfast optometrist Matthew McClean heads to Augusta National golf club this week to compete against the world’s best players in the first major tournament of the year, The Masters.

McClean qualified to compete in the tournament last summer when he won the US Mid-Amateur Championship.

Augusta National Golf Club is one of the most sacred in golf, not many get to visit the course let alone play it so the opportunity is a dream come true.

" I'm really excited to get out there, it's unlike anywhere else I've ever been or played"

You're full aware of the history of where you're walking, driving up Magnolia Lane, and the amount of people that will be there, I want to take it all in," said McClean.

McClean juggles his career as an optometrist and time on the course but admits there has been less work done with the success he has achieved in the amateur ranks.

"There has been less work over the last couple of years, which is a good sign on the golf side of things, there's a lot to play for, so not a lot of work booked in over the next couple of months

McClean's goal for the week is to make the halfway cut and compete for the top amateur prize.

"I want to make the cut and compete for the low amateur prize. So I want to play well and try and enjoy it the best I can."

