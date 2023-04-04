Drugs and weapons including a stun gun and hatchet have been found in searches linked to a feud in Ards and North Down.

Detectives from the Paramilitary Crime Task Force (PCTF) carried out searches at properties in north Belfast and the Millisle areas on Monday.

There have been a spate of attacks police have linked to 'expelled members of the UDA' in parts of Co Down. On Monday evening hundreds marched in protest to call for an end to the violence.

Detective Inspector Corrigan said: “During the search in Millisle a number of items were seized including a quantity of suspected Class C Controlled Drugs and suspected weapons including a stun gun and hatchet.

"During the search in north Belfast, we recovered a further quantity of suspected Class C controlled drugs and a balaclava. “We will continue to work with communities and partners to disrupt those involved in criminal activity and reduce the harm they cause to our society. “Police continue to maintain a highly visible policing presence across North Down and we would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to the ongoing feud between drug gangs in the area, to contact police on 101. Information can also be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

