A man has been convicted at Belfast Magistrates Court today following two separate dog attacks - one involving a child.

Belfast City Council took the prosecution against Liam Craughwell, 52, of Cliftonville Road, Belfast.

The prosecution was taken after reports that a Staffordshire Bull Terrier cross dog had attacked and injured a child at Cliftonville Circus, Belfast, in April 2022.

The dog also attacked and fatally injured a cat at premises on the Cliftonville Road in June 2022.

Mr Craughwell had previously pleaded guilty to offences under Article 28 and 29 of The Dogs (Northern Ireland) Order 1983.

He was sentenced to 80 hours community service and required to pay compensation orders totalling £665.40 in addition to legal and court costs.

