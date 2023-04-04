A 28-year-old man has died following a crash in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Police confirmed that 28-year-old Liam Mulligan, from the Fivemiletown area, died following a one-vehicle collision on the Belfast Road, near Fivemiletown.A PSNI spokesperson said: "The single vehicle collision, involving a silver Mercedes car, was reported to police shortly before 2.15am on Tuesday morning.

"Liam sadly died at the scene due to his injuries."An investigation into the collision is underway and officers would appeal to anyone with any information which can assist with their enquiries, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, quoting reference number 100 04/04/23."

The Belfast Road has now reopened, police confirmed.

