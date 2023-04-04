Play Brightcove video

The mother of a teenager who took her own life in a mental health facility in Belfast a year ago this week has said she has had no contact from authorities about a promised investigation.

Sharon McAlorum said her grief has been compounded by the lack of answers about her daughter Annaleece's death.

"I don't live anymore, I exist," she told UTV.

"Everything is mechanical, I get up and get dressed and that's the easy part. It's being in your head that's the hard part."

Seventeen-year-old Annaleece took her own life in Beechcroft Mental Health Facility in April 2022, ten days before her 18th birthday.

At the time of her death Annaleece was on general observation in the facility, which meant being monitored every 15 minutes.

After her death the Belfast Trust apologised to her family but Sharon said no-one has been in touch about a promised investigation.

"For me and my boys, I'm so angry with the trust. They have to remember that was my child. I buried my child who was in their care.

"I feel like my daughter's life wasn't important. It's getting brushed under the carpet but she was my daughter and she was my life and now I've lost her."

In a statement to UTV the Belfast Trust said, "an independent review examining the circumstances of Annaleece's death was launched in April 2022."

"Following Annaleece’s death, we undertook a local review to establish immediate learning and have since implemented a number of improvements to our safeguarding systems.

"We have also secured funding to make additional changes to the infrastructure at Beechcroft to further ensure the safety of young people in our care.

"We will fully engage with any further recommendations determined through the independent review process."

The Trust insists contact will now be made with the family.

Meanwhile Sharon McAlorum has made an urgent plea for answers: "I just want to be included, I was her mum."

