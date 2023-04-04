Police are currently at the scene of a 'serious' crash on the main A2 Belfast Road.

A number of diversions are in place following the one-vehicle collision.

In a statement, a PSNI spokesperson said: "The Belfast Road between Fivemiletown and Brookeborough is closed in both directions following a serious one vehicle road traffic collision.

"Diversions are in place via Fivemiletown and Tempo."On Facebook, Police Fermanagh and Omagh posted: "Police are dealing with a serious one vehicle collision on the main A2 Belfast Road, outside Fivemiletown.

"Diversions as follows: Enniskillen bound traffic divert in Fivemiletown via the Clabby Road.

"Belfast bound traffic divert at Maguiresbridge to Tempo, Clabby then Fivemiletown."

