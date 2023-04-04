Play Brightcove video

NEWTOWNARDS

Residents in the West Winds estate in Newtownards have staged a community walkabout against recent attacks in the area.

Around 200 people took to the streets last night to voice their opposition and to call for peace around their homes.

Tension between loyalist gangs, previously linked to the UDA, has gripped the community for more than a week.

A6

The Department for Infrastructure says the new A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe road scheme will open in time for Easter. Work on the scheme began in 2018 and was due to be completed last year. The department says it will be open by Thursday afternoon.

DISAPPEARED

Renewed searches for remains of one of the Disappeared are set to continue in Co Monaghan for a second day. Columba McVeigh was abducted, murdered and secretly buried by the IRA in 1975. Search teams returned to the site at Bragan Bog yesterday.

STRIKE

Teachers across Northern Ireland are set to take part in a full-day strike action later this month. The walkout on 26 April comes after a half-day strike action in schools in February. It's part of a dispute with management over a pay offer.

GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT

The original Good Friday Agreement has gone on display in Belfast ahead of the 25th anniversary of its signing. It's the first time the historic document has returned to Northern Ireland since being singed on 10 April in 1998. You can view it at the Public Records Office in Titanic Quarter.

