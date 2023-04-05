Church leaders in Ballymena have called on the Irish FA to move the Irish Cup Final from its scheduled Sunday date.

The final is set to be contested at Windsor Park between Ballymena United and Crusaders on Sunday 7 May.

However, the Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee says many fans are torn over whether to attend the game due to it being played on “a special day of worship and rest.”

The group says it has contacted both the IFA and Ballymena United about the issue and that playing the match on a Sunday is “discriminatory”.

"Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee wishes to congratulate Ballymena United FC on the great achievement of reaching another Irish Cup Final,” a statement read.

"Within most, if not indeed all our congregations, we have keen supporters of Ballymena United FC and join with them in hoping that Ballymena United will be successful in winning the Irish Cup this year.

"However, it is with much regret and concern that we understand that this year’s final is currently scheduled to take place on a Sunday. We appreciate the need to rearrange the game from its traditional Saturday afternoon time to accommodate those who wish to celebrate the Coronation of the King Charles III. However, we do feel that an alternative time other than a Sunday could have been found to the agreement of all parties.

"Our concern comes from the difficult position this presents to many supporters of Ballymena Utd (and also Crusaders). Many fans of Irish league clubs, including these two clubs, are committed Christians for whom Sunday is a special day of worship and rest, which includes the regular practice of attending services of worship.

"We’ve heard from numerous fans how disappointed they are that the final is to take place on a Sunday and they are torn over whether to attend the match or not. We’ve no doubt that some will attend the match, with reservation, while many are opting not to go and, sadly for them, are missing out on a very special occasion. Rather than a Sunday final being a progressive change, we strongly feel that this is discriminatory and not in the best interests of local football.

"As the Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee, we have contacted the Irish FA and asked them to change this decision of playing the Irish Cup Final on a Sunday.

"The Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee also has contacted Ballymena United FC, to commend them for being one of the clubs who have chosen not to play league matches on a Sunday, and to encourage the club to make the strongest representation possible to the Irish FA in order to get this game changed to another day.

"We trust that wisdom prevails, so that the day of the Irish Cup Final is changed from a Sunday and that all Ballymena United fans can be part of this special day and see Ballymena United lift the Cup.

"Ballymena Presbytery Public Affairs Committee encourages all the people within its bounds, to see our Sundays as a special and merciful gift from God to be used for His worship and glory. We also would ask Ballymena United fans who disagree with the Irish Cup Final being scheduled to be played on the Sunday, to graciously make their feelings known to the Irish FA and Ballymena United FC.”

