Police are appealing for witnesses after an armed robbery in East Belfast on Wednesday afternoon.

It was reported to police just before 3.30pm that a man had entered a shop in the Belmont Road area, armed with a knife and demanded staff hand over cash and cigarettes.

He then made off on foot in the direction of the Holywood Road.

A member of staff and customers who were present at the time were unharmed, but have been left shaken up.

The suspect is described as being around 5' 11" tall and of thin build, wearing a grey and black coat, navy tracksuit bottoms and grey trainers.Police enquiries are ongoing and police are appealing for anyone with information to come forward or to contact Crimestoppers anonymously.