A meeting between health unions and the Northern Ireland secretary to discuss a dispute over pay ended on Wednesday evening without resolution.

Chris Heaton-Harris had emphasised ahead of the meeting that he does not have the powers to "step in" to intervene in a pay dispute raised by healthcare workers.

It comes after health staff in the rest of the UK received pay offers in response to inflation, but without Stormont functioning to agree a budget, the same could not be done in Northern Ireland.

Strike action was taken last week over the issue, but demonstrations planned for Monday were called off after talks were set up in Belfast with Mr Heaton-Harris.

The meeting, which was attended by representatives from Nipsa, Unison, the Royal College of Nursing and the Royal College of Midwives, ended on Wednesday evening without a statement being issued.

