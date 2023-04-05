A 28-year-old man who shone a laser beam at a police helicopter in the skies over Belfast has been jailed for four months.

Melvin Joyce admitted endangering the aircraft’s safety during an incident earlier this year.

Belfast Magistrates’ Court heard a green laser was directed at the helicopter from the Dunmore area of the city on January 21.

Members of the PSNI air support team targeted by the beam directed officers to a house entered by those suspected of involvement.

The defendant was located inside the property, apparently asleep on a sofa.

He was arrested but searches failed to locate the laser pen which had been directed at the chopper.

Joyce, with an address at Rathlin Street in Belfast, pleaded guilty to shining a laser beam towards a moving helicopter with the likelihood of dazzling or distracting the pilot.

He also admitted a second count of recklessly or negligently endangering the safety of an aircraft.

His barrister, Michael Boyd, acknowledged: “This was puerile, childish and extremely dangerous.

“For a grown man to be engaged in this behaviour is embarrassing, and he is embarrassed by it.”

Based on Joyce’s admissions, District Judge Anne Marshall sentenced him to four months in custody for shining the laser.

She also imposed a £1,000 fine for endangering the helicopter, with an immediate 14-day prison term to be served for any default on payment.

