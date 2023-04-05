Play Brightcove video

The Chairman of the Infected Blood Inquiry says compensation should be paid to victims and their families immediately.

Sir Brian Langstaff also recommended interim payments of £100,000 be extended to deaths not yet recognised and to bereaved children and parents.

He said, “It is time to put this right.”

The recommendations are described by Larne man Conan McIllwrath as a major step forward.

He was infected with hepatitis as a toddler during treatment for haemophilia.

His mother was also contracted the disease during a blood transfusion.

Conan told UTV that decades of pain and suffering have finally been acknowledged.

“Yes of course the money is going to help people but it won’t bring their loved ones back.

"They’ll never get that time with them again but hopefully now they can build a better future.”

The infected blood scandal of the late 1970s and early ‘80s is described as the biggest treatment disaster in the history of the NHS.

Thousands of patients died after they were treated with contaminated blood products and infected with diseases like HIV and Hepatitis.

Victims continue to die while many more were condemned to decades of poor health.

For the past five years the Infected Blood Inquiry has been examining what happened.

It’s the biggest Inquiry ever held in the UK and is due to publish its report in the autumn.

However, Chair Sir Brian Langstaff said he is making his compensation recommendations now before he publishes detailed findings to alleviate any further suffering.

Conan McIllwrath is also Vice Chair of the UK Haemophilia Society.

He’s urging the government to act: “I just hope today is the beginning of the end.

"This Inquiry is coming at them head first. They’ve already accepted there’s a moral obligation to pay compensation. How can they turn their back on that?

"They have to act and act this year.”

The government will now review the recommendations.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.