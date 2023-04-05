The Northern Ireland Football League has secured a new title sponsor for both the Premiership and the Women’s Premiership.

They’ve agreed a three-year deal with retailer Sports Direct - the biggest commercial deal in the history of the league.

Gerard Lawlor, NIFL Chief Executive said: “We are proud to announce this landmark partnership with Sports Direct as the new title sponsor for both our Men’s and Women’s Premiership for the next three years.

“This is a huge step forward for the league as we grow commercially, and to bring a major brand like Sports Direct as a partner and sponsor is testament to the growth of our business in recent years and that they can see the ambition we have to keep pushing forward and want to be part of that journey.”

