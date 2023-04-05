Police investigating the ongoing North Down feud have conducted searches of a property in North Belfast on Tuesday.

A number of items, including mobile phones were recovered during the operation.

It comes after hundreds paraded through the West Winds estate in Newtownards on Monday calling for an end to the feud which has seen a spate of disorder in the area.

More than 12 houses have been attacked as part of the disorder between what police have said are 'expelled members of the UDA.'

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch or call Crimestoppers anonymously.

