The 46th President of the United States of America Joe Biden confirmed he is visiting Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

Mr Biden who is the most openly Irish American president since President Kennedy will be in Northern Ireland from 11-12 April, before travelling on to the the Republic of Ireland

But what exactly will he be doing?

The entire visit to the island of Ireland will last from April 11 to 14 and will take in Belfast, Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo. Mr Biden will first travel to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and he will underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to all communities here.

The president will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14 and he is also expected to meet Irish President Michael D Higgins.President Biden can trace his ancestry to Ireland's west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth and he will hold various engagements, in Dublin, Co Louth and Mayo where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep historic ties Ireland and the USA have.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted that it would be a "privilege and an hour" to welcome Mr Biden to Ireland.

Mr Varadkar added: "Joe Biden has always been a friend of Ireland.

"Over many decades, and to this day, he has supported the cause of peace in Ireland and the Good Friday Agreement.

"He stood with us as we navigated the difficult consequences of Brexit.

"When we spoke recently in the White House, President Biden was clear that in celebrating the Good Friday Agreement, we should be looking ahead, not backwards.

"We need to continue working together as true partners to fulfil the potential of all the people who call this island their home.

"His visit is an opportunity to celebrate and renew the strong political, economic and personal ties that bind our two countries."

Sinn Fein MLA Conor Murphy said it was a "missed opportunity" that the visit was occurring at a time when the Stormont Assembly in Northern Ireland was not sitting as part of a DUP protest at post-Brexit trading arrangements.

He said: "President Biden is coming here, it is the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement, the entire international focus is on this place and, from the DUP perspective, there is nobody at the wheel.

"There is an economic focus to President Biden's visit, there is an economic focus to the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement and we have nobody here to talk on behalf of the businesses and economy here."

DUP MLA Gordon Lyons said he hoped the visit would emphasise the economic opportunities available in Northern Ireland

