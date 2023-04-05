Police have conducted searches of two properties in the Ardoyne area of north Belfast as part of an investigation into a Provisional IRA funeral.

The searches come after police received reports of people wearing clothes associated with the Provisional IRA at a funeral march on 26 December 2022

The searches were carried out in relation to alleged offences contrary to Section 13 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

Detective Inspector Dane said: “The Police Service of Northern Ireland is committed to investigating, and disrupting, the criminal activity of individuals and groups.

"This includes organised crime, paramilitary and terrorist groups, and is irrespective of location, background, religion, or political affiliation," she added.Police are encouraging anyone with information to get in touch or to contact Crimestoppers.

