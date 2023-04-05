The Northern Ireland Office says the Secretary of State has no authority to negotiate healthcare workers pay in the country.

Health unions are to meet with Chris Heaton-Harris on Wednesday to discuss the ongoing pay dispute.

They’ve postponed strike action while the meetings take place.

An NIO spokesperson said: "This meeting is to offer clarity on the pay offer that was made to health workers in England and Wales earlier this month and to discuss the Northern Ireland budget for 23/24. The Secretary of State has no authority to negotiate pay in Northern Ireland.

"The pressures affecting Northern Ireland health services demonstrate the pressing need to have locally accountable political leaders in place to take fundamental decisions on Northern Ireland's public services and deliver better outcomes for the people of Northern Ireland.

"It remains the Secretary of State's hope that the parties will recognise the importance of getting back to work so that an Executive is in place to take the decisions and action needed to address the challenges facing the public sector at this critical time."

