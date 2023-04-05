A teenager has been stabbed in the face in south Belfast.

Police say the incident happened on Fitzroy Avenue just after 7pm on Tuesday (4 April).

Detective Sergeant Kitchen said: “At around 7:35pm, it was reported to police that a 19 year old man was located at the University Avenue with a stab wound injury to his face.

“It was reported that the man was assaulted by a male at the Fitzroy Avenue area at around 7:10pm. The man was taken to hospital for treatment to his injuries.

“The suspect is described as being aged in his early 20s, wearing a black jacket, having short dark curly hair and a beard.

“Enquiries are continuing and we would appeal to anyone who has any information in relation to this incident, to contact detectives on 101 quoting reference number 1839 04/04/23. Alternatively, you can submit a report online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/. You can also contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at http://crimestoppers-uk.org/ .”

