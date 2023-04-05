Campaigners have handed over 30 boxes of signed petitions against the temporary suspension of emergency general surgery at the South West Acute Hospital in Enniskillen.

Last December the service was stopped at the Fermanagh hospital because of what the Western Trust described as recruitment issues.

The decision has been out for public consultation for 12 weeks and ends on Monday 10 April.

A campaign group say they have gathered over 30,000 signatures in an attempt to save the service.

Save our SWAH services handed over the leaflets to Western Trust officials at the hospital on Wednesday.

In a statement the Western Health and Social Care Trust (Western Trust) said: “All responses to the Trust Consultation on the Temporary Change to Emergency General Surgery will form part of the Trust Outcome Report due to be presented to Trust Board in Summer 2023. The Consultation ends in April 2023.

