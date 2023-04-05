Play Brightcove video

A dog that only responds to commands from a Northern Irish accent has become an internet sensation.

Megan King posted a video on TikTok, explaining that her partner has to ditch his English accent to bring their Rottweiler pup Paddy to heel.

When the pup is told to sit in an English accent it doesn’t do anything, but responds as soon as it hears the same command in a Northern Irish voice.

The pup spent the first few months of its life living in Armagh with Megan, before moving to Merseyside.

Hundreds of thousands of people have watched the clip on social media.

The Daily Mail reports how Megan explained her Armagh parents got her the pup after her dog passed away. They taught Paddy all the commands which left her English partner baffled as to why the pup would not respond to him.

"Jay suddenly wondered if it was because he was used to an Northern Irish accent," she said.

"It was hilarious when we realised, we both nearly wet ourselves laughing."

