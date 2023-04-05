Two vehicles that will make up part of United States President Joe Biden’s motorcade have arrived in Northern Ireland.

The President will visit Belfast on 11 April and then travel onto the Republic of Ireland before departing on 14 April it has been confirmed.

The vehicles nicknamed 'Roadrunner' and 'Watchtower' were flown into Belfast International Airport by the US Air Force. They are part of the White House Communications Agency segment of motorcade.

Roadrunner, a modified Ford F350, is the Mobile Command and Control Vehicle that provides a communication point for the Presidential limousine to stay in contact with the Pentagon and the White House while the President travels.

Watchtower, a modified Chevrolet Suburban, is the Electronic Countermeasures Vehicle used to detect, disrupt, and jam hostile signals such as those used to trigger explosive devices.

Mr Biden’s armoured limousine – known as The Beast – is also set to arrive ahead of the four day visit.

He’ll be in Belfast on Easter Tuesday and Wednesday to mark the 25th anniversary of the signing of the Good Friday Agreement.

The President will then travel to the Republic of Ireland for a series of engagements which will see him visit Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo.

The President can trace his ancestry to Ireland's west and east coasts, specifically Ballina in Co Mayo and the Cooley Peninsula in Co Louth.

His great-great-grandfather Owen Finnegan emigrated to the United States from the Cooley peninsula while another great-great-grandfather, Patrick Blewitt, was born in Ballina, leaving during the Irish famine in 1850 to sail to America.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.