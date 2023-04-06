A number of people have received threats telling them to leave the Newtownards area by a group of masked men, police have said.

It comes following reports of a gun shot in Georges Street at around 10:30pm on Wednesday.

Officers attended the scene but were unable to find evidence of gunshots having been fired.

Suspicious activity, involving small groups of masked men, were reported in several parts of Ards on Wednesday. No damage was caused to any properties.

A police patrol arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of breach of bail in Weaver's Grange shortly after midnight and he remains in custody.

The PSNI says it's continuing to maintain a "highly visible" presence across north Down.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.