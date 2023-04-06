Play Brightcove video

President Biden's brief trip to Northern Ireland to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement is "absolutely not a snub", according to the secretary of state.

Chris Heaton-Harris's comments follow the announcement of Joe Biden's itinerary over the Easter period.

He is set to arrive late on Tuesday evening on Air Force One at Aldergrove, he'll then stay at a Belfast hotel before leaving for engagements in the Republic on Wednesday afternoon.

Speaking to reporters on Thursday, Chris Heaton-Harris said he welcomes the President's visit.

"I'm quite sure he has other important things on his schedule that he needs to deal with and I believe part of his trip is to go and see family and relatives in Ireland," he added.

When asked about the short-length of the President's trip, Mr Heaton-Harris said: "I genuinely think it is absolutely not a snub, I'm delighted he's coming to Northern Ireland, I'm absolutely sure he will be pleased with the progress Northern Ireland has made over the last 25 years.

"Let's make the most of his visit and make it a positive event on the trajectory of Northern Ireland to peace, continued peace, stability and actually, then, prosperity as well."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.