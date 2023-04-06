Play Brightcove video

PSNI Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton has said police have received strong community intelligence that dissident republicans are planning to launch terror attacks against officers on Easter Monday.

Easter Monday is the day dissident republicans traditionally mark the anniversary of the 1916 Easter Rising rebellion against British rule, with a parade set to take place in Londonderry.

The Chief Constable Simon Byrne had earlier told the Policing Board of the threat and explained that the force was already stretched due to the visit of US President Joe Biden.

"It's going to be a really significant weekend for the PSNI," ACC Singleton told a press conference in Belfast.

"There is also very strong community intelligence, specifically coming forward in respect of Monday's events in Derry/Londonderry, and a real concern that there may be attempts to draw police in to serious public disorder and to use that then as a platform to launch terrorist attacks on police as well.

"So going into our operation that's something that is very clearly right at the forefront of my mind, the minds of the commanders that will be delivering that and of course our officers as well.”

Derry City & Strabane Area Commander, Chief Superintendent Nigel Goddard said: “We’re aware of two parades scheduled to take place in Derry/Londonderry on Easter Monday, in Rosemount in the morning and in Creggan in the afternoon.

“Organisers of parades are legally required to give formal notification of their intentions ahead of such events. Unfortunately, as of today, Thursday 6 April, the organisers have not done this.

"Consequently, both of these events are un-notified and will, therefore, automatically commit criminal offences if they go ahead un-notified.

“We’ve been engaging with key community representatives in advance of both of these events and we encourage the organisers to consider submitting the required documentation to The Parades Commission as there is still time to do so.

“As a Police Service, we have a professional duty to take steps to prevent offences from occurring, to maintain the peace and keep people safe.

“It is our intention to police these events proportionately on the day, however, if both events are un-notified that will require a larger police presence and operation than had these events been notified and legal.

"An evidence gathering operation will be in place in the city as these events take place, after which we will review any evidence gathered to identify any offences that may be committed.”

