The PSNI have arrested a 26-year-old man on suspicion of murder after a young woman was fatally assaulted in Limerick city on Tuesday.

He has been taken to Musgrave Serious Crime Suite for questioning.

Gardai said on Thursday that they are aware that detectives from the PSNI Serious Crime Branch have arrested the man on suspicion of murder.

"Detectives based at the Garda incident room at Henry Street Garda Station remain in close contact with our colleagues in the Police Service of Northern Ireland at this time," they said in a statement.

The Garda Technical Bureau is continuing with its examination of two scenes in Limerick, and the appeal for information continues.

