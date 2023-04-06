Kells and Connor Medical Practice near Ballymena is to close after a new contractor to run the practice failed to be found.

The medical centre has 4000 patients registered, who will now be allocated to other GP practices in the local area. The centre will close on 1 May 2023.

Former Health Minister Robin Swann who is from the town and had been a patient at the medical centre and had sought to help prevent its closure by meeting with the Department of Health’s Permanent Secretary.

However, in a statement the Department of Health said:

“Unfortunately, despite the best efforts of all parties involved, a new GP contractor has not been identified to take over the running of Practice. Regrettably, this means that from 1 May 2023, the medical centre will close.

“All alternative options in relation to the continuation of services at Kells and Connor Medical Practice were fully exhausted.

“To ensure that the 4000 patients registered at the practice continue to have access to a GP, and to minimise any potential disruption, patients will be allocated to other GP practices within the surrounding areas.

“The Department of Health understands that this is not the news that patients of the practice were looking for and that it will cause concern and inconvenience in the local community.

“Letters are being issued to all patients currently registered with Kells and Connor practice to advise them of the closure and reassure them that they should continue to contact the practice as normal up until 30 April 2023.

“Patients do not have to take any action; they should remain registered with Kells and Connor practice and not attempt to move to another practice in the area. Further details will be issued to patients over the next weeks advising them of their new GP practice.

“The Department acknowledges the ongoing and significant pressures on GP practices, stemming from the fact that demand for their services is outstripping current capacity to provide it.

“Notwithstanding budgetary pressures, the Department is committed to building the GP workforce. We have made significant progress in relation to the number of GPs trained each year. The number of GP training places in Northern Ireland has been increased by 70% from 2015 levels in recent years. The review of places is ongoing and the Department will consider recommendations from the review of training places in the future. The Department has also recently streamlined the processes for GPs who qualified in a number of countries to take up roles in Northern Ireland.

“In addition, and in recognition of the important role Health and Social Care professionals can play alongside General Practice staff in delivering timely and effective patient care, the Department has supported the Multi-Disciplinary Teams model with an additional £1.5m investment this year and is developing plans for further implementation of the model across Northern Ireland.

“In response to requests from GPs, the Department has also taken steps to significantly reduce administrative demands on GP practices.

“Pension changes recently announced by the UK Government are aimed at reducing the numbers of doctors retiring early.”

DUP Cllr William McCaughey says the decision is appaling.

“The GP dilemma is not an issue that has arisen overnight, but we see here the terrible consequences of neglecting this evident problem,” he said.

“This scenario has been brewing below the surface for several years and we now see a financially viable, 4000-plus patient health centre close, despite previous warnings as evidenced in Glenarm and Carnlough. It is clear despite our best efforts, the people of Kells and Connor will be deprived of an essential general practice which has been utilised by generations of local residents.”

