Police are investigating an attack on a 12-year-old girl as a sectarian hate crime.

The PSNI said they received a report shortly before 1.30pm on Wednesday 5th April, of an assault in Shipquay Place in Londonderry. The girl is reported to have been attacked by a number of other girls at around 5.20pm on Monday, 3rd April.

A police spokesperson said: "This is being investigated as a sectarian hate crime, and police are appealing to anyone who has information about this attack, or who witnessed it, to get in touch."The number to call with information is 101, quoting reference number 937 of 05/04/23."

Sergeant McCollam said "hate crime can have a long lasting, damaging impact on victims and their wider community".

Sgt McCollam added: "We believe that every person has the right to go about their lives without being the target of abusive language, or criminal behaviour motivated by hate or prejudice.

"We all have a role in eliminating this behaviour from our society.

"There is no place for hate and we take reports of this nature incredibly seriously."

A PSNI spokesperson added: "A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

