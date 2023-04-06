US President Joe Biden is set for a brief stay in Northern Ireland when he visits next week.

The President's visit will "mark the tremendous progress" since the signing of the Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago, the White House has said.

He will arrive late on Tuesday evening on Air Force One at Aldergrove as part of a whistle-stop tour.

It is understood President Biden will then stay at a Belfast hotel before leaving for engagements in the Republic on Wednesday afternoon.

Before that, President Biden will attend one main event in Northern Ireland, which will be to officially open the new £360million Ulster University Belfast campus.

He is expected to meet political leaders at the ceremony, alongside business representatives.

The President was invited to attend Stormont to make a statement but it's understood this event will not take place.

Mr Biden will then visit the Republic of Ireland to discuss "close co-operation on shared global challenges".

Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre confirmed the visit would last from April 11 to 14 and would take in Belfast, Dublin, Co Louth and Co Mayo.

He said: "President Joseph R. Biden, Jr. will travel to the United Kingdom and Ireland from April 11-14.

"President Biden will first travel to Belfast, Northern Ireland, from April 11-12 to mark the tremendous progress since the signing of the Belfast/Good Friday Agreement 25 years ago and to underscore the readiness of the United States to support Northern Ireland's vast economic potential to the benefit of all communities.

"The President will then travel to Ireland from April 12-14.

"He will discuss our close co-operation on the full range of shared global challenges.

"He will also hold various engagements, including in Dublin, County Louth and County Mayo, where he will deliver an address to celebrate the deep, historic ties that link our countries and people."

