The PSNI’s Cyber Crime Centre have teamed up with the National Crime Agency (NCA) and FBI to take down an online marketplace selling credentials to criminals worldwide.

Searches were carried out in west Belfast on Wednesday (6 April) morning and Tandragee earlier in the week targeting Genesis Marketplace.

As part of the investigation, the NCA has teamed up with police forces across the UK.

Detective Inspector McCracken from the PSNI said: “Detectives from our Cyber Crime Centre, in support of the international operation, carried out searches in Tandragee earlier this week, and searches in west Belfast this morning, 6 April.

“A number of items, namely laptops and mobile phones, have been seized for further examination.

“Genesis Marketplace was a service for criminals seeking to defraud victims. Essentially, it sold victims’ personal data – information, such as IP addresses, that would help fraudsters to log into bank or shopping accounts.

“Our enquiries are continuing, and I would ask anyone with concerns, or who feel they may have been targeted, to contact officers on 101. Alternatively, please report to Action Fraud and quote ‘Genesis’.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.