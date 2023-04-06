South East Antrim UDA insignia has been removed from houses in Newtownards.

The incident happened after a crowd of men gathered in Weavers Grange, equipped with ladders shortly after 8pm.

There was no disorder and police attended the seen and are investigating.

North Down and Ards District Commander, Superintendent Johnston McDowell said: "Police evidence gathering resources were already present and additional police resources were immediately tasked to the area.

"Within 15 minutes a further crowd of more than 50 people had arrived on foot into Weavers Grange.

"There was no disorder but the crowd had ladders and removed South East Antrim UDA insignia from the gable ends of houses before leaving.

"An investigation is now underway."

