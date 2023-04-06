Tributes have been paid to a "talented" footballer who passed away at the Royal Victoria Hospital Belfast on Thursday.

NI Football League Championship side Dundela FC took to social media to express its "deep regret and sadness" as it informed supporters of the death of Aodhán Gillen.

He was 22-years-old.

The club said Aodhán "came to Dundela in January and straight away his caring nature, and his friendly attitude made him a popular player with his teammates and members of the club".

In a statement, it added: "Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person.

"In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers.

"Aodhán was a throw back to the golden days of out and out wingers, confident on the ball, pace, and belief in his own ability, saw him dominate full backs in his early games, but what made Aodhán stand out most, was his determination to continually improve, and his unselfish nature.

"This is what made Aodhán so popular and liked by so many."

The club said it "cannot fathom the unimaginable pain Aodhán’s family and friends are experiencing at present, and we offer them our sincere condolences at this devastating time".

It added: "We also offer our sincere condolences to all at Carrick Rangers and Newington FC, both clubs in which Aodhán has many close friends and was equally held in the high esteem he was at Dundela FC.

"Our players and staff have been devastated on hearing this news. Having sadly experienced the loss of a player in the past, we as a club will provide all the necessary support mechanisms for players and staff going forward. Rest in peace Aodhán."

