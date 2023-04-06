Play Brightcove video

GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT

The former prime minister and Taioseach who negotiated the Good Friday Agreement say while it may be time to review it, no alternative has received the same level of public support.

Tony Blair and Bertie Ahern have been reflecting on the historic peace deal ahead of its 25th anniversary.

Despite the current impasse at Stormont, they say the agreement forms the basis on which politics can continue to work over the next 25 years.

HEALTH

The Secretary of State has told health unions that he will seek clarification from the Treasurey if funding can be made available to resolve the pay dispute.

Health workers here have demanded pay parity with NHS staff in England. It's understood he will meet with the unions again - but they say further strike action isn't off the table.

A6

And the new A6 Dungiven to Drumahoe road scheme is expected to open this afternoon. Work began in 2018 and it was due to be completed last year, but suffered delays.

