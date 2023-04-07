The Department of Health says access to community pharmacies will be reduced over the Easter holidays in Northern Ireland.

Patients are advised to attend their pharmacy during normal opening hours – such as Saturday 8 April – as access of Good Friday, Easter Sunday and Easter Monday could be limited.

Some pharmacies will though provide rota services over the holidays.

The department added that services are well funded in Northern Ireland compared to the rest of the UK stating that core funding available to community pharmacies has increased by 16% over the past three years, with additional funding also made available to provide new services such as vaccination, and that he number of community pharmacies per head of population in NI is 35% higher than in England, 21% higher than in Scotland and 24% higher than in Wales.

In a statement the Depart of Health said:

“It is extremely regrettable that community pharmacy representatives have advised that access to rota pharmacies in some parts of NI will be reduced over the Easter holidays.

“They have also stated that despite a commitment of recurrent investment, support for new patients assessed by Trusts as requiring blister packs may be restricted. These actions have the potential to impact on patients and other parts of the Health and Social Care system.

“We fully understand that many sectors across health and social care are seeking additional funding.

“However, recent representations from CPNI in respect of an increase of up to 50% for their sector are unrealistic, particularly in the current financial climate. Financial pressures across the entire NI public sector are severe with an extremely challenging health budget anticipated for 2023/24.

“The Department is therefore facing a significant funding gap just to maintain existing services and the whole Health and Social Care system is an extremely unpredictable and fragile position.

“The core funding envelope available to community pharmacies in NI has increased by 16% over the past three years.

“Research conducted by the Department has shown that the level of government funding for community pharmacies in NI compares very favourably with other parts of the UK.”

