A paint bomb has been thrown at a house in Lisburn.

Police say the incident happened in Glebe Walk in the city around 11:20pm on Thursday (6 April).

No motive has been established for the attack.

Two masked men were seen in the area prior to the attack and the police are appealing for information on the attack which they say left the victims “extremely shaken”.

Detective Sergeant Cargin said: “Damage was caused to the front door and window of the property. Our investigation is underway and we are exploring a number of lines of enquiry including determining a motive and who was involved.

“Two masked men wearing hoods and dark clothing were observed in the area prior to the attack which has left the occupants of the property extremely shaken.

“We are keen to hear from witnesses or anyone who may have captured CCTV or dash-cam footage in the area around the time of the report to get in touch with police on 101, quoting reference number 2310 of 06/04/23.”

