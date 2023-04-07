Police have confirmed Irish League footballer Aodhán Gillen has died following a single-vehicle road traffic collision in the Scullions Road area of Newtownabbey last month.

Mr Gillen was walking in the area on March 14.

NI Football League Championship side Dundela FC took to social media to express its "deep regret and sadness" as it informed supporters of the death of Aodhán.

In a statement, the club added: "Aodhán as many will know was a quiet man, but when Aodhan got a ball at his feet he became a different person. "In the short time Aodhán was at Dundela he very quickly showed how talented a player he was, talent that was very evident as to why he got a move to the Premiership with Carrick Rangers." Sergeant Braiden from the Collision Investigation Unit said: “Police received a report shortly after 7.40am on Tuesday, 14 March that a pedestrian had been involved in a collision with a Grey Volkswagen Tiguan. “The man has been named as 22-year-old Aodhán Gillen from the Newtownabbey area. “Emergency services attended and Mr Gillen was subsequently taken to hospital for treatment. Sadly, while he was in hospital receiving treatment for his injuries, he passed away. “Our investigation is continuing and we are appealing to anyone who was travelling in the Scullions Road area around this time and date and who has dash-cam footage, to contact the Collision Investigation Unit on 101, and quote reference number 248 of 14/03/23.”

