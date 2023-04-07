Police have said suspects and witnesses have been identified in their investigation into a sectarian attack on a schoolgirl in Londonderry.

The 12-year-old was attacked on Wednesday at around 5pm in the Shipquay Place area. There is social media footage of the incident being circulated.

The victim's father has said she has been left "terrified" to go out.

Mayor of Derry City and Strabane District Council Cllr Sandra Duffy said the incident was shocking and appealed to anyone with information or who witnessed the attack to contact the PSNI. Mayor Duffy said: “As a mother of two daughters I was shocked and upset that a 12-year-old girl would have to endure this type of hate in our city centre.

"I want to offer my support to the young girl and her family and reassure them that this type of behaviour will not be tolerated. Our city centre should be a safe space for every young person to visit and socialise and I would appeal to anyone who has information relating to this attack to report it to the PSNI. "

Police said officers have identified a number of witnesses to this incident, and a number of suspects, "and are currently in the process of speaking with these individuals". A statement added: "Enquiries into the incident are ongoing and officers would ask anyone with information, and who has not already spoken with them, to contact police at Strand Road on 101, quoting reference number 937 05/04/23. A report can also be made online using the non-emergency reporting form via http://www.psni.police.uk/makeareport/ or by calling Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

