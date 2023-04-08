Police investigating criminal activity linked to an ongoing feud between drug gangs in north Down have seized a quantity of class A drugs ansd a number of petrol bombs.

The items were found during two searches in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards on Friday evening.

Police are continuing to maintain a highly visible presence in the area and would appeal for anyone with information to get in touch or to call Crimestoppers.

