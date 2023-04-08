A 32-year-old Afghan man - arrested in Belfast - has been charged with the murder of a young woman in Limerick.

27-year-old Geila Ibram was found dead in an apartment in the city with multiple stab wounds on Tuesday.

32-year-old Habib Shamel was arrested by detectives in south Belfast on Friday night and appeared via video link at Belfast Magistrates Court on Saturday.

A detective sergeant told the court that CCTV showed a conversation between the defendant and victim where they arranged a sexual exchange.

The court heard that the footage captured the defendant entering the flat at 1.28pm and leaving less than two minutes later.

The detective sergeant said the defendant had an injury to his hand and tried to deal with it, before attending hospital in Limerick.

He travelled by bus to Belfast where he was detained in the Malone area.

The court was told that Geila Ibram suffered stab wounds to her face, neck and abdomen in a frenzied attack.

An application for bail was made, however police objected.

The detective sergeant told the court that the risk of flight was too great and that there was a real risk of further reoffending.

He described Habib Shamel, who arrived in the Republic of Ireland in October 2020 and claimed asylum, as a volatile and dangerous individual.

While the defence told the court that he had no previous convictions.

The judge refused bail.

The case will be heard again on May 2.

