Play Brightcove video

LIMERICK MURDER

A 26 year old man has appeared at Belfast Magistrates Court charged with the murder of a woman in Limerick. Habib Shamel was arrested in Belfast. Police have described the attack on the young woman as frenzied.

LURGAN BLACKMAIL

A Lurgan teenager accused of blackmailing young girls into sending explicit images - which he then sold - has been remanded in custody. The defendant was issued with eight charges including two counts of blackmail and two of distributing or showing indecent images of children. The accused was refused bail and the case adjourned to the 28 April.

EASTER PARADE

A Parade commemorating the 1916 Easter Rising has taken place in west Belfast. The demonstration, which was organised by Republican group Saoradh walked from Divis Street to Milltown Cemetery.

ARDS FUED

Police investigating criminal activity linked to an ongoing feud between drug gangs in north Down have seized petrol bombs and class A drugs. They were recovered during a search of a house and wasteland in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards last night. UUP MLA Mike Nesbitt says this is now an opportunity to call for an end to criminal gangs.

VACCINE ROLL-OUT

The latest round of Covid-19 booster jabs will be rolled out this week. They are being offered to those aged 75 and over, everyone living in a care home and people aged over 18 who are immunosuppressed. The roll out is expected to last until the end of June.

MASTERS GOLF

Rory Mcilroy wait to complete the career grand slam goes on, as he missed the cut at the Masters for the second time in three years. The Holywood man was hoping to make a move up the leaderboard after a slow start, but a second round 77 saw him finish at 5 over par, 17 shots behind halfway leader Brooks Koepka on 12 under. Belfast Amatuer Matthew McClean also missed the cut, finishing two shots further back of Mcilroy at 7 over.

IRISH LEAGUE

Larne moved one step closer to their first ever title after a convincing 2-nil win over Glentoran at Inver park on Friday . Tiernan Lynch's men move seven points clear of Linfield after they were held to a 0-0 draw by Crusaders. In the leagues other games, Cliftonville drew 2-2 with coleraine, Glenavon and Dungannon finished 1-1, Carrick lost 0-2 to Newry City and Portadown beat Ballymena united 1-0

SPFL

Celtic beat Rangers 3-2 to move 12 points ahead with five games to play. Celtic took the lead through Kyogo, but Rangers equalised through a James Tavernier free kick. Jota sealed all three points for Celtic after a mistake from John Souttar.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.