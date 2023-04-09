Police have arrested a 26-year-old man and 36-year-old man following a burglary in Strabane on Sunday.

It was reported that two men forced their way into an apartment in the Main Street area of the town at around 7.30am, armed with what appeared to be an axe. Communal areas of the building were damaged during the break-in and the suspects reportedly threw items at police out of windows which they subsequently smashed.

When officers arrived the men appeared to be armed with more weapons which they had obtained inside the apartment, and made threats towards police.Just before 8.30am, the two men surrendered to officers.

Both were arrested on suspicion of burglary.

The 26-year-old was also arrested for other offences, including criminal damage and assault on police. Police are asking anyone with information to get in touch.

