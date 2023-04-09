Police are appealing for information following an armed robbery at a business in Newry on Saturday.

It was reported that around 9:45pm a man entered the premises and threatened staff with a claw hammer.

He took an amount of cash from the till before leaving.

The man is described as being aged in his late teens or early twenties, of slim build and approximately 5 foot 8 inches tall with brown eyes.

He was wearing a grey hoodie with the hood up, blue jeans, blue shoes, and a red face covering.

Police are appealing for anyone with information to get in touch.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.