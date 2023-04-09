Play Brightcove video

SUNAK GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT

On the eve of the Good Friday Agreement anniversary, the Prime Minister has pledged to make good on the promises within the deal. Rishi Sunak has hailed the peace accord as achieving the unthinkable and said he is determined to secure a better future for Northern Ireland. His comments come as he prepares to greet US President Joe Biden in Belfast this week. Some disappointment has been expressed about the length of the presidential visit. But at Ulster University, where Mr Biden will give a key address on Wednesday, there is a sense of anticipation.

EASTER COMMEMORATION

Events to commemorate the Easter Rising have taken place in Belfast and Dublin. Taoiseach Leo Varadkar took the opportunity to say he plans to intensify engagement with the UK government over the Windsor Framework, while Sinn Fein MP John Finucance used a speech at Milltown cemetery to call for the DUP to return to government.

Meanwhile, police are investigating a separate parade organised by the Irish Republican Socialist Party on the Falls Road -after it was led by a masked colour party. Detectives say they will now review footage as part of their investigation into potential offences under the Terrorism Act.

STRABANE BREAK-IN

Police have arrested a 26-year-old and 36-year-old man following a burglary in the Main Street area of Strabane on Sunday morning . The suspects who were reported to be carrying an axe threw items at police who responded to the break-in which saw the inside of the property damaged and windows smashed.

ENNISKILLEN ASSAULT

A 45-year-old man has been charged with a number of offences including grievous bodily harm with intent and possessing an offensive weapon. The charges related to an assault in the Townhall Street area of Enniskillen on Saturday, where a man was attacked with piece of glass. The accused is due to appear before Dungannon Magistrates' Court on Monday.

GAA

In Gaelic games and Armagh booked their place in the Ulster Senior Football Championship final on Saturday as they beat Antrim by 20 points to 1-8 The Orchard County will face Cavan in the last eight.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know.