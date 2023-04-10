Police have appealed for calm after officers were attacked with petrol bombs during a dissident republican march in Londonderry.

A number of missiles were hurled by young people at a PSNI Land Rover which was monitoring the parade in the Creggan area of the city on Monday afternoon.

A PSNI spokesman said: "Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm."

The parade, which travelled to the City Cemetery, was led by a number of people in paramilitary-style dress.

In a statement this afternoon, police said added: " Drivers are advised of debris on the road, at the top of Eastway at the roundabout in Creggan. Please drive with care."

Last week senior police warned of the potential of disorder at the event.

Assistant Chief Constable Bobby Singleton said the force has received "strong" intelligence that dissidents were planning to launch terror attacks against officers on the bank holiday.

Police had increased security measures in response to the un-notified parade.

Political representatives have condemned the violence.

Tweeting in response to images of young people throwing petrol bombs, Ulster Unionist leader Doug Beattie said: "Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads."

Alliance Party MLA Kellie Armstrong tweeted: "Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent."

