GOOD FRIDAY AGREEMENT

The Prime Minister has called for powersharing to return in Northern Ireland on the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement. Rishi Sunak praised the bravery and political imagination shown by the leaders who secured the deal. He is due to meet President Joe Biden as he visits Northern Ireland this week to mark the historic date.

POWERSHARING

Meanwhile Northern Ireland's Secretary of State has said no-one could put a timeline on when powersharing would be back up and running. It comes as the Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said he will be "intensifying" talks with Mr Sunak in the coming weeks.

COUNCIL STRIKE

Disruption is expected as Council workers in Newry Mourne and Down begin strike action today as part of a dispute over pay and conditions. Unions have warned that the industrial action will impact bin collections and leisure centres.

AIRPORT EMERGENCY

An emergency was declared after a plane that landed at Dublin airport experienced a minor issue with its landing gear. No injuries were initially reported after the Ryanair flight arrived from Liverpool yesterday afternoon.

