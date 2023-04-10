A man has been hit a number of times on the head with a pool cue during an aggravated burglary in Co Antrim.

It happened on Sunday evening at a house in Muckamore Garden Village.

Police said they were called to the scene at around 11:50pm to reports that an unknown man had entered the property.

He then hit the occupant of the house with a pool cue several times on the head before making off with a wallet containing a sum of cash.

The victim was taken to hospital as a precaution.

Police have appealed to anyone with any information in relation to the incident to contact 101 quoting reference number.