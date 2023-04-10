A man, aged in his 20s, is in a serious condition in hospital after he was kicked in the face and head during an assault in north Belfast.

A woman was also assaulted by the attacker before he fled from the scene.

It happened at Writer's Square at 11:40pm on Saturday 8 April.

Police said they found the male victim lying on the ground.

It's understood he'd fallen to the ground after being kicked in the face by an unknown man. When he was on the ground, he was then kicked in the head several more times.

The suspect then assaulted a woman who was nearby before he made off from the scene.

He is described as being in his 20s with black gelled hair, wearing skinny jeans and a denim jacket, a white t-shirt and trainers.

The victim was taken to hospital where his condition has been described as serious.