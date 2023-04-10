Police have come under attack in Londonderry as petrol bombs were thrown at a PSNI vehicle.

The PSNI has appealed for calm following the incident which happened while police monitored a republican parade.

On Twitter, the Police Derry City and Strabane account tweeted: "Our officers have come under attack in Creggan with petrol bombs and other objects thrown at their vehicle while in attendance at an un-notified Easter parade.

"No injuries have been reported at this time. We would appeal for calm."

An Easter commemoration parade is being held in the Creggan area of the city.

UUP leader Doug Beattie tweeted: "Absolute wasters. Sent out to riot by men sitting in pubs acting the big lads. #NoGoingBack"

Alliance MLA Kellie Armstrong said: "Disgraceful. The actions of some who want to drag NI back to dark days is abhorrent. One side throws petrol bombs, trades in drugs, prostitution and criminality and the other side does exactly the same. Criminals."More to follow...

